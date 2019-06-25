Wayne Christopher Cook of Hollywood, MD, passed away on June 19, 2019 in Washington, DC. He was 65 years old.

Born on April 22, 1954, in Aurora, CO, he was the son of Richard and Barbara Cook of Hollywood, MD.

Wayne was a graduate of Surrattsville High School and St. Mary's College of MD. He taught for several years for St. Mary's County Public Schools before opening Cook's Liquors in Park Hall with his brother, David.

Wayne was an accomplished basketball and tennis player, and an avid supporter of the St. Mary's College Athletic Program. He enjoyed attending and cheering on his four sons' various athletic events from youth leagues through college. He coached a variety of youth sports and served on the St. Mary's Youth Lacrosse Board of Directors.

In addition to his parents, Wayne is survived by four sons: Garrett (Lauren), of Washington, DC; Blaine, of Rockaway Beach, NY; Taylor (Katrine), of Hollywood, MD; Mason, of Austin, TX; four grandchildren: Carter, Hudson, Violet, Olyn; as well as his brothers: Wesley, of Mechanicsville, MD; Ronald, of Solomons, MD; Richard, of Ft. Lauderdale; and one sister, Carolyn Matzerath, of St. Leonard, MD. He was preceded in death by one brother, David.

Donations can be made in the memory of Wayne to the St. Mary's County Special Olympics. Send to Kirk Degler, 28625 Flora Corner Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.