William Douglas Wathen, Jr., 68, of Leonardtown, Maryland, passed away on June 23, 2020 at his home in Leonardtown, Maryland. He went by his nick name "Junior" to his friends and family. He was born on October 17, 1951 in Leonardtown, Maryland to the late Loretta Cecelia Morgan and William Douglas Wathen, Sr. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Michelle (Wathen) Alvey Long and is survived by his son, Shawn Wathen (Angela) and son in law Scott Long with granddaughters, Camille Alvey, Halei Long and Jocelyn Long and his siblings, Pamela Wathen Copsey, John Wathen, Mike Wathen and the late Shirley Wathen VanRyswick, along with many friends and family/extended family.



Junior was a lifelong resident of St. Marys County, Maryland. He attended college at the University of Maryland, College Park and affiliated with the Patuxent Naval Air Station Engineering Program where he attained his Masters in Electrical Engineering degree. He continued to work at PAX and NESEA as Project Manager with a small group on various projects until his retirement. His work as Project Manager enabled him to travel to many places across the United States and overseas as well.



Junior loved his family and friends and had great pride in his children and later on his grandchildren's accomplishments. He loved the life that St. Marys county has to offer. He will be greatly missed.



A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store