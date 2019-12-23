|
|
January 7,1961-December 13,2019
Jimmy 58,passed away at Washington Hospital Center.
Jimmy graduated from Chopticon high School.He worked as a drywall finisher in the Tri County area for over 35 years.He loved fishing,gardening,grilling,nascar and football.Also,he enjoyed relaxing in his hot tub,hanging out with his friends and family around a campfire.
Jimmy's family as follows:
Father Joseph Cecil Oliver Mother Myrie Mary(Atwell)Oliver
His son Jimmy Jr., his wife Jennifer two grandsons Coby and Joshua. grandmother Pam Longee.
Sisters Sharon Royer Debbie Grover Tina Vincent.
Brother In Laws Ralph Royer and Richard "Dickie"Grover,Sr.
Nieces Sharoline Royer and Deena Grover
Nephews Rich"Dickie"Grover,Jr.and Richard Bond
Great Nephews Richie Bond Blake and Jake Stump
There will be a private family memorial
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 27, 2019