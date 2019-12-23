Home

William James "Jimmy Jimbo" Oliver


1961 - 2019
William James "Jimmy Jimbo" Oliver Obituary
January 7,1961-December 13,2019

Jimmy 58,passed away at Washington Hospital Center.

Jimmy graduated from Chopticon high School.He worked as a drywall finisher in the Tri County area for over 35 years.He loved fishing,gardening,grilling,nascar and football.Also,he enjoyed relaxing in his hot tub,hanging out with his friends and family around a campfire.

Jimmy's family as follows:

Father Joseph Cecil Oliver Mother Myrie Mary(Atwell)Oliver

His son Jimmy Jr., his wife Jennifer two grandsons Coby and Joshua. grandmother Pam Longee.

Sisters Sharon Royer Debbie Grover Tina Vincent.

Brother In Laws Ralph Royer and Richard "Dickie"Grover,Sr.

Nieces Sharoline Royer and Deena Grover

Nephews Rich"Dickie"Grover,Jr.and Richard Bond

Great Nephews Richie Bond Blake and Jake Stump

There will be a private family memorial
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 27, 2019
