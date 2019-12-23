Home

Williams Funeral Home Inc Pa
4270 Hawthorne Rd
Indian Head, MD 20640
(301) 743-5478
William James "Jimmy Jimbo" Oliver


1961 - 2019
William James "Jimmy Jimbo" Oliver Obituary
January 7, 1961 - December 13, 2019.

Jimmy, 58, passed away at Washington Hospital Center.

Jimmy graduated from Chopticon High School. He worked as a drywall finisher in the Tri County area for over 35 years. He loved fishing, gardening, grilling, NASCAR, and football. Also, he enjoyed relaxing in his hot tub and hanging out with his friends and family around a campfire.

Jimmy's family is as follows: father Joseph Cecil Oliver; mother Myrie Mary (Atwell) Oliver; his son Jimmy Jr.; his wife, Jennifer; two grandsons, Coby and Joshua; grandmother Pam Longee; sisters Sharon Royer Debbie Grover Tina Vincent; brothers-in-law Ralph Royer and Richard "Dickie"Grover, Sr.; nieces Sharoline Royer and Deena Grover; nephews Rich"Dickie"Grover, Jr. and Richard Bond; and great nephews Richie Bond Blake and Jake Stump.

There will be a private family memorial.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 27, 2019
