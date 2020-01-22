Home

Abigail McGraw (McGraw) Fleming


1983 - 2020
Abigail McGraw (McGraw) Fleming Obituary
Abigail McGraw Fleming (36) of Waldorf, Maryland, passed away on January 19, 2020.

Abigail was a self-employed licensed Esthetician. She touched the lives of many with her smiling face, laugh, cheerful personality, and willingness to help. While she loved Elvis, the Redskins, and the Wizard of Oz, she loved her family the most. There is nothing that compares to the love she had for her best friend and husband, Michael and her two boys, Kelly (age 9) and Vincent (age 3). May your heaven be filled with sunflowers and frogs. Your family will love you always.

In addition to her husband and children, she is survived by her father, Finis McGraw; her mother, Sharon Mann; her brother, Finis D. McGraw (Margarita); her sister, Shana McGraw; her step-sisters, Jodi, Jessie, and Amy. She is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces.

Visitation on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 1-3PM with Memorial Service at 2:30PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.

Memorial contributions are asked to Archbishop Neale School (La Plata, Maryland) or a .
Published in The Maryland Independent on Jan. 24, 2020
