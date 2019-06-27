Home

POWERED BY

Services
Storke Funeral Home-Colonial Beach Chapel
131 3rd St
Colonial Beach, VA 22443
(804) 224-7620
Resources
More Obituaries for Adam Kolstrom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adam A. Kolstrom Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adam A. Kolstrom Sr. Obituary
Adam A. Kolstrom, Sr., 67 of Colonial Beach, Virginia, formerly of Bryan's Road, Maryland died June 19, 2019. Born July 29, 1951 in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Earl and Mildred Kolstrom.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Frank Kolstrom. Adam is survived by his son, Adam A. Kolstrom, Jr.; his daughter in law, Jennifer Kolstrom and his grandsons, Mason and Chase Kolstrom.
Adam worked 35 years before retiring from Indian Head Naval Ordinance Station. His best times were with family and friends in both Maryland and Virginia. He will always be remembered by everyone as ADAM 12.
A Celebration of Life service is planned for Saturday, August 3 from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #4315, 517 Colonial Ave. Colonial Beach, VA 22443. Memorial contributions in honor of Adam may be made to, Maryland Humane Society (Charles County) or Virginia Humane Society (Westmoreland County).
www.storkefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Maryland Independent on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Storke Funeral Home-Colonial Beach Chapel
Download Now