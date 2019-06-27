Adam A. Kolstrom, Sr., 67 of Colonial Beach, Virginia, formerly of Bryan's Road, Maryland died June 19, 2019. Born July 29, 1951 in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Earl and Mildred Kolstrom.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Frank Kolstrom. Adam is survived by his son, Adam A. Kolstrom, Jr.; his daughter in law, Jennifer Kolstrom and his grandsons, Mason and Chase Kolstrom.

Adam worked 35 years before retiring from Indian Head Naval Ordinance Station. His best times were with family and friends in both Maryland and Virginia. He will always be remembered by everyone as ADAM 12.

A Celebration of Life service is planned for Saturday, August 3 from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #4315, 517 Colonial Ave. Colonial Beach, VA 22443. Memorial contributions in honor of Adam may be made to, Maryland Humane Society (Charles County) or Virginia Humane Society (Westmoreland County).

