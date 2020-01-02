Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home Pa
30195 Three Notch Rd
Charlotte Hall, MD 20622
(301) 472-4400
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Maryland Veterans Cemetery
11301 Crain Highway
Cheltenham, MD
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home Pa
30195 Three Notch Rd
Charlotte Hall, MD 20622
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes McNeill Cox


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Agnes McNeill Cox Obituary
Agnes McNeill Cox, 84, of LaPlata, MD passed away on December 24, 2019.

Agnes was born on March 21, 1935 in Hereford, England to the late Charles McNeill and the late Nora Blake McNeill. She is preceded in death by her loving husband John Cox.

Agnes loved her family, friends and all the children she cared for over the years.

Agnes was a wonderful wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She made a positive impact at Friendly High School and the PTA. Her labor of love was babysitting and she provided many families and their children a safe and nurturing environment. Agnes thought of the children as "her" kids and she was like a second mother to them.

Agnes is survived by her sons, Charles Cox and James "Budda" Cox and their wives, Ethel and Susan respectfully; her four grandchildren, Tyler, Jessica, Jack and Joe; and her sister, Norah Bulloch of Hereford, England.

Family and friends will be received for Agnes' Visitation on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 from 11am-12pm. A Graveside Service and Interment will follow at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623 at 1pm.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Agnes's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -