On July 23, 2020, Aileen Diaz Molina lost her battle with cancer and passed peacefully at the Casey House - Montgomery Hospice, surrounded by her children. She was 62.
Aileen is survived by her daughter, Monique; and her sons, Francis and R Jay. She is the divorced wife of Ruben Molina. Aileen was born on December 4, 1957 to Jose Partos and Restituta Ollette in the Philippines.
She outpaced her children on hikes, overtook dance floors (proving that age is just a number), cooked feasts for gatherings, big or small, and made strangers feel like family. She was never without a smile and she will be deeply missed.
Instead of flowers, her children are asking that friends and family make a donation to the American Cancer Society
in her name, in hopes of a brighter future.