Alan Daniel Bradley

Alan Daniel Bradley Obituary
Alan Daniel Bradley, 47, of King George, Virginia, formerly of White Plains, MD, passed away as a result of an accident on Monday, April 22, 2019. Born in La Plata, he was employed with JPG Plumbing Services and was a member of the Plumbers and Gasfitters Local Union 5.
He is survived by his mother, Martha Bradley; his sons: Jake Bradley, Luke Bradley; his sisters: Natalie Clifton (Frank), Melinda Waddell (Keith); his granddaughter, Isabella; and the mother of his children, Lenene Tracey. Alan was preceded in death by his father, Robert Daniel Bradley.
A Celebration of his Life and reception was held on Saturday, April 27, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Colonial Beach Chapel of Storke Funeral Home, 131 3rd Street, Colonial Beach, Virginia.
Condolences may be left for the family at: www.storkefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Maryland Independent on May 1, 2019
