Albert "Billy" William Brady, loving husband and dedicated father, passed away May 3, 2020. Brady, of La Plata, was 88 years old.



Billy is survived by his wife, Cornelia Ann Brady; his children Debra Lanham and Earl Lanham, Carol Brady, Kathleen and Bob Bolduc, and Madison Brady and Erika Young; his grandchildren, James Gates and Nicholas and Katie Lanham; and one great-grandson, Brady Lanham.



Brady was born June 25, 1931, in Hillside, Md., to Albert Brady and Emma Grimley. Brady served the U.S. Navy from 1951-1955 during the Korean War, traveled to Japan, and was stationed in Anacostia, D.C. He was honored with the Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. After military service, Brady worked as an electronics technician for Singer/Link, where he helped build aircraft trainers and simulators. Later, he transitioned to the U.S. Department of Defense, where he worked as a cost analyst until his retirement in 1992. Brady was a lifetime member of the Hillside Volunteer Fire Department.



Undoubtedly, Brady's greatest legacy is his family. After meeting his wife of 65 years in Washington, D.C., the couple married and grew their family in Brady's hometown of Hillside. They welcomed four daughters into the world, each with a spirit as independent and fierce as Brady's own. In 1986, he built a home in La Plata, which became the cornerstone for family gatherings.



Over the years, Brady's La Plata home saw countless dinners, lively Christmas mornings, birthday celebrations, and peaceful summer sunsets. Family could find him happily riding around his property on his tractor or working on a project in his shed. He loved to be surrounded by nature: Brady fished, admired the local birds and eagles, and followed the constellations. Perhaps his greatest love was his grandsons, who inherited his love for the outdoors, often spending hours with Brady on projects around the house. This is a family who valued togetherness.



Brady was laid to rest in a private burial May 12, surrounded by immediate family. He received the fireman's last call. A celebration of life is planned for June. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice of Charles County or the Dentsville Volunteer Rescue Squad.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store