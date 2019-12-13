|
|
Alfred M. Dintino, Jr. died on December 12, 2019 with his loving family at his side. He was the beloved husband of 61 years to Nancy (Poirier) Dintino. He was born on January 7, 1936 in Washington, DC and was the son of the late Mary (Colea) and Alfred M. Dintino, Sr. He was predeceased by his brother, Peter Dintino and sister, Madeline Pell (Billy).
He was a 1954 graduate of Suitland High School, Suitland, Maryland. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force (1954-1958). He was a Korean Vet. He was a 50 plus years member of Steamfitters Local 602. He retired from Johnson Controls in 1998.
He was of Catholic Faith and member of St. Peter's Church, Waldorf, Maryland for 48 years. He was an Honorary Member of Knights of Columbus Council #2293, Past Grand Knight and District Deputy as well as a member of St. Vincent De Paul Society and American Legion Post 82, La Plata, Maryland.
He coached minor league baseball teams as well as youth football for CYO, St. Charles and Waldorf area.
His family and grandchildren were the love of his life. He enjoyed attending the sports and activities that his grandchildren were involved in as it brought back so many wonderful memories of his own children.
He enjoyed watching baseball, football games and Antique Road Show. The Baltimore Orioles and Ravens were known to be his favorite teams.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Nancy Dintino; five children, Alfred M. Dintino, III (Briana), Anne Marie Umphrey (Douglas), Kevin J. Dintino (Donnelle), Mark A. Dintino (Jackie), Julie A. timmermeyer (Bill); and 12 grandchildren, Alfred IV (Carrie), Trevor, Dominic, Madison Dintino, Jacob Brayboy, Caileigh, Gabriella Dintino, Nicholas, Hannah, Isabella, Gabriel Dintino, and Billy Timmermeyer.
Other survivors include his sisters, Joanne Pounsberry (Bernie), Rose Jenkins (Frank); brother, Joseph (Kelly) Dintino; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4-8PM and Wake Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Service, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10AM at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 3320 St. Peter's Drive, Waldorf, Maryland 20601 with Interment to follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charitable organization of your choice.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Dec. 18, 2019