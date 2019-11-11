|
Alice E. Sacchetti, age 90, of La Plata, MD (previously Brandywine, MD) passed away peacefully in her home, November 7, 2019. Born April 5, 1929 in Philadelphia, PA. to the late Marco G. DeCesaris and Ida Jannetti. She is also preceded in death by her husband (married 1946) Peter Louis Sacchetti. Alice is survived by her sons, Louis Sacchetti (Linda), Peter L. Sacchetti Jr. (Nonie), Steven Sacchetti (Norma), Lawrence Sacchetti, Daughter, Luanne Barnas (Ken); Brothers Albert DeCesaris and Anthony DeCesaris and 9 other siblings deceased. Alice was the proud Grandmother of 14 grandchildren (Steven, Susan, Michael, Peter, Shawn, David, Joseph, Anthony, Kara, Vincent, Daniel, Steven, Amanda and Stephanie) and 15 Great-grandchildren. She was admired and loved by many nieces and nephews.
Alice's activities and interests were many. She loved her family and making them happy. She baked numerous wedding cakes for family, she was amazing at bowling, she spent years playing golf and taking water aerobics. She developed a love for tennis and watched it constantly. Alice was an amazing cook, especially Italian food, homemade everything from ravioli to corn pudding, it was always made with Love and she enjoyed every moment.
In her spare time she enjoyed the challenge of scratch offs and loved to watch the Redskins! She enjoyed watching the entire World Series Baseball with a win from our Nationals!
Alice was a bright light, a steadying hand for her family, who looked up to her for wisdom and guidance. Our family matriarch in every sense of the word, Alice, will be missed by all those whose lives she touched
Visitation will be held Wednesday morning November 13, 2019 at 9am. Funeral mass will begin at 10am. Sacred Heart Church in La Plata, MD
Interment to follow In St. Peters Catholic Church Cemetery (3320 St. Peter's drive, Waldorf, Md. Donations can be made to: Sisters at Heart- Community Foundation of Southern Maryland - cfsomd.org
Published in The Maryland Independent on Nov. 13, 2019