Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rausch Funeral Home
8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736
(410) 257-6181
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Jarrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Marie Jarrett


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Marie Jarrett Obituary
Alice Marie Jarrett, 65, of Owings, MD and formerly of Waldorf went home to be with the Lord on February 3, 2020. She was born October 7, 1954 in Elgin, IL to Henry Harrison and Emmie Davis (Worley) Jarrett. Born with Cerebral Palsy Alice faced and yet overcame many life's challenges. She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother and sisters Betty Lucile Brunner and Ruby Jean Hale. Alice is survived by a sister Elizabeth Faye Jarrett of Nashville, TN and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, three great grandnieces, and numerous other family members and friends. The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Calvert County Hospice, Charles County HARC, and caregiver Joyce Edelen. She was a member of Anchor Baptist Church of Faulkner, MD where her life will be celebrated on Sunday March 1, at 4:00 PM. To leave a condolence visit www.RauschFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -