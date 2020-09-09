1/1
ALVIN DONNELL HEARD
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ALVIN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alvin Donnell "Ball" Heard passed away on August 27,2020 at Washington Hospital Center. Alvin was born 2/13/1953 and raised in Charles County. After High School he served in the US Army and received a honorble discharge. After the Army he worked for the Naval Surface Warfare Base for 36 years until he retired in 2016.

Viewing, Wednesday, September 16, 2020, 10 am until time of Service, 11 am at New Life Church, 9690 Shepherds Creek Place, La Plata, MD 20646. Burial 1:00 pm at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Hwy, Cheltenham, Md. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service, PA, White Plains, Maryland



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Maryland Independent on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
New Life Church
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Service
11:00 AM
New Life Church
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Burial
01:00 PM
Maryland Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
TERRENCE L. JOHNSON FUNERAL SERVICES, PA - White Plains
4433 White Plains Ln.
White Plains, MD 20695
(301) 392-0000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TERRENCE L. JOHNSON FUNERAL SERVICES, PA - White Plains

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved