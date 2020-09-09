Alvin Donnell "Ball" Heard passed away on August 27,2020 at Washington Hospital Center. Alvin was born 2/13/1953 and raised in Charles County. After High School he served in the US Army and received a honorble discharge. After the Army he worked for the Naval Surface Warfare Base for 36 years until he retired in 2016.Viewing, Wednesday, September 16, 2020, 10 am until time of Service, 11 am at New Life Church, 9690 Shepherds Creek Place, La Plata, MD 20646. Burial 1:00 pm at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Hwy, Cheltenham, Md. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service, PA, White Plains, Maryland