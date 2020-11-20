1/1
Amanda Blanche Walker
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amanda Blanche Walker passed away on November 12, 2020. She is survived by her inseparable companion for life, Francis "Larry" Polzin; dearly loved sister, Cora E. Crist; her children, Susan (Tom) DeHetre, Jennifer Hough (Bernie LoCasio), Dessie (Dave) Herbert, Timothy (Carol) Walker; and daughter-in-law, Ann Walker. She also leaves behind 15 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and her extended family, Tommy (Sandy) Polzin and Jimmy (Linda) Polzin and their children.

Visitation on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 11AM until time of Funeral Service at 12PM at Hughesville Baptist Church, 8505 Leonardtown Road, Hughesville, Maryland 20637. Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20601.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Calvert Hospice, PO Box 838, Prince Frederick, Maryland 20678.

Face masks are required for all services and social distancing is to be observed with limited attendance.

There will be a Live Stream of the service at http://www.hughesvillebaptist.com/AmandaWalker.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Maryland Independent on Nov. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved