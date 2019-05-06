Amanda Diane Williams, 36, of La Plata MD, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019. She was born on Oct. 30, 1982, at Physicians Memorial Hospital in La Plata, MD, to the late Donald and Brenda Skinner.

She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Brian Williams; brother, Danny Skinner (Anna); sister, Christine Barber (Nevin); two nephews: Shane Barber, Nicholas Skinner; three nieces: Olivia and Jessica Skinner and Brooke Barber.

Growing up she was active in church, 4-H, softball, and marching band. Amanda loved life. She lived in La Plata; Gulfport, Miss.; New Orleans, La.; Oak Harbor, Wash.; and the country of Germany. She enjoyed traveling to various countries and visited 30 of the 50 states. Amanda especially loved America's state and national parks. Amanda loved her family and the kids she worked with at child development centers in Germany and New Orleans.

Visitation will be at the La Plata United Methodist Church, of which she was a member, on Friday, May 10, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral Services will be Saturday morning May 11 at the La Plata United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. Interment to follow in the Dentsville Methodist Cemetery. Flowers are welcomed, but donations to the in Amanda's honor are preferred.

Online condolences may be made to the family at: arehartechols.com