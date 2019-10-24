|
Angela Coombs, age 57, passed away on October 23, 2019 at the Genesis Nursing Home in La Plata, Maryland surrounded by her family.
Born on May 26, 1962 in La Plata, Maryland, she was the daughter of Doris M. Coombs and the late Kenneth E. Coombs. In addition to her father, Angela is predeceased by her brother, Michael Coombs and sister, Michelle Coombs.
Angela attended the Spring Dell Center in La Plata for 33 years. She especially enjoyed dancing, Elvis music, and celebrating birthdays with her many friends and family members.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her sisters, Amy Coombs and Abby Faasen (Reed).
Visitation on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM with Wake Service at 7PM at ST. JOSEPH'S CHURCH HALL, 4590 St. Joseph Way, Pomfret, Maryland 20675. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 11AM at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Angela's name are asked to Spring Dell Center, 6040 Radio Station Road, La Plata, Maryland 20646.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Oct. 30, 2019