Ann Coe Vetkoskey of Waldorf passed away on January 14, 2020 at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center. Born on April 2, 1929 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Ernest A. and Ann Coe Middleton. Ann was predeceased by her beloved husband, Clayton Vetkoskey; her sister, Olivia Swan; and brother, Ernest Middleton, Jr. She is survived by her sister, Mildred Waters and several nieces and nephews.
She was an avid flower gardener and enjoyed her beautiful floral displays. Her other hobbies included reading, travel, making rosaries for the missions, ceramics, and other crafts.
Ann was a career government employee and retired from the Naval Research Lab. She was a devout Catholic, a member of the St. Peter's Altar Society and volunteered for Mass preparation at Sage Point and Eucharistic visits to the homebound.
Family and friends received on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 10AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM at St. Peter's Church, 3320 St. Peter's Drive, Waldorf, Maryland 20601. Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20601.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Peter's Catholic Church, 3320 St. Peter's Drive, Waldorf, Maryland 20601.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Jan. 17, 2020