Ann Marie Lewis, affectionately known as Marie, was born on August 15, 1935 to Ruth Elizabeth and William H. Lewis in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.



Marie received her education through the Philadelphia Public School system and graduated from William Penn High School with honors. She worked fifteen years as a librarian for the Philadelphia Public Library System.



Marie was married to Benjamin Valentine Gibbs until he was called to be with the Lord in 1966. Marie continued as a strong, single parent to her two children, Kenneth and Sharon, and was devoted to instilling the core values that were impressed upon her growing up.



The Lord blessed Marie once again when she married Wardal "Michael" Medley in 1969. The two built a life as devoted parents to Kenneth and Sharon.



Marie's upbringing which was rooted in Faith and Love, equipped her with the ability to unselfishly help others navigate life. Although Marie's earthly life transitioned on November 5th to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, she leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, strength, and compassion.



This devoted woman of God, leaves behind her husband, Michael W. Medley, son, Kenneth M. Gibbs (Patricia), daughter, Sharon Gibbs Cooper (Anthony "Tony" Cooper), grandsons, Michael Benjamin Cooper and William Drain Cooper II, sister, Florence E. Quivar, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, and a host of other relatives and loved ones.



