Anna Seger Baden, 87, of Brandywine, MD, died on May 14, 2019 at UM Prince George's Hospital in Cheverly, MD.

Born on May 8, 1932 in Westwood, MD, she was the daughter of the late Gertrude Adams Seger and Guy Seger.

Mrs. Baden was a homemaker and mom who had worked at the Census Bureau as a Supervisor after graduating from Gwynn Park High School. She enjoyed working in her flower and vegetable gardens. Mrs. Baden was a lifelong member of St. Paul Episcopal Church where she served as Treasurer of the Sunday School program. She was also very active with the Senior Group in Accokeek where she played Bingo and served as the Treasurer. Mrs. Baden enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune, working on crossword puzzles and Sudoku, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas W. Baden; siblings: Mary Seger Winterwerp and Marvin Seger.

Mrs. Baden is survived by her children: Daniel Baden and his wife Deborah; Dennis Baden and his wife Deborah; Joan Baden; grandchildren: Gregory Baden and his wife Lisa; Tara Baden Fisher and her husband Eric; Craig Baden and his wife Jenna; Samantha Baden Johnson and her husband Chris; great grandchildren: Elisabeth Baden, Madelyn Johnson, Brynn Fisher, Thomas Baden; brothers: Eugene Seger and Timothy Seger.

A visitation on Monday, May 20, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Ave., La Plata, MD 20646.

Funeral services on Tuesday, May 21, 11 a.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 13500 Baden-Westwood Road, Brandywine, MD 20613, with Reverend Christian Lehrer officiating. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Episcopal Church, 13500 Baden-Westwood Road, Brandywine, MD 20613.

