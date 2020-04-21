Home

Anna Virginia "Jenny" Lukinic


1925 - 2020
Anna Virginia "Jenny" Lukinic Obituary
Anna Virginia (Jenny) Lukinic, age 94, of LaPlata, MD passed away on April 20, 2020 of natural causes in the loving care of Mandeville House Assisted Living facility. Born October 12, 1925 in Dumfries, VA, she was the daughter of Linwood and Anna Merchant.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years John (Luke) Lukinic. She is survived by two sons: Luke (Kathy); Bob (Dottie); granddaughter Charity; great-grandsons, Gage and Christian; and great-great granddaughter Paisley.

Jenny grew up in Woodbridge, VA, graduated from Occoquan High School, moved to Charles County in 1942, and married "Luke" in 1943. She worked at Fort Belvoir, VA before transferring to the accounting office at the Naval Powder Factory in Indian Head. When WWII ended, Jenny resigned to start her family. In 1955 she began driving a school bus for the Posey Bus Company. She was the first female driver in Charles County. She often recalled how clunky the buses where to drive back then. She overcame opposition by the contractor's father who told him "he was making a big mistake hiring a woman to do a man's job." Jenny's pay for those 8 years was $5.00 a day for a school bus run from Bryans Road-Marbury to Archbishop Neale School in La Plata. She enjoyed being a bus driver and started working for Hedges Bus Service in 1972 where she worked for 19 more years.

Jenny enjoyed baking cakes of all sizes from multi-tiered wedding cakes to small special occasion cakes. She liked keeping up her yard and tending to the various animals at her home in Mason Springs. She enjoyed spending time with her family and especially enjoyed cooking for her family and friends.

Due to current restrictions, Jenny's funeral service and burial will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.

Condolences may be shared with Jenny's family at williamsfuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Apr. 24, 2020
