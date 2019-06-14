Home

Anne Whiteford Creveling

Anne Whiteford Creveling Obituary
Anne Whiteford Creveling, of La Plata, MD, mathematics teacher, passed away after a brief illness on June 4, 2019.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Michael; daughter, Liz Creveling Petrella (Andrew); two grandsons: Vance, Alexander; her sister, Jane Foard; brothers-in-law, Cyrus, Alan, Donald; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Haughton and Elizabeth Whiteford.
Memorial service at noon, June 22, at her church, Good Samaritan Presbyterian Church, Waldorf, MD.
Her wish was to have donations made to .
Published in The Maryland Independent on June 19, 2019
