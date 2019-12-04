|
Annie Marie Bond, affectionately known as Cotton was born February 9, 1929 in Hilltop, Maryland to the late John Samuel Proctor and Estelle Proctor. She departed this life on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Cotton was the youngest of seven siblings. She was married to the love of her life, the late Thomas E. Bond, Sr. for 46 years.
Cotton retired as a Dispatcher from the Department of the Navy, David Taylor Research Center after many years of service. She leaves to cherish her memory, four daughters, Sandra Holcomb (Calvin), Ginger Cornwell (Martin), Debora Holland (Maximillon), Rhonda Bond-Collins (Arthur), one son, Thomas Bond, Jr. (Linda), nine grandchildren, thirty-three great grandchildren and fourteen great great grandchildren. In addition, she had a huge blended family, which includes an additional 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She also leaves to cherish her memory, two sisters-in-law, Sarah Proctor and Christine Travis, and a host of nieces, nephews, caregivers and other relatives and friends. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 9:30am to 10:30am on on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 followed by tributes until Mass of Christian Burial 11:00am at St. Mary Star of The Sea Catholic Church, 30 Mattingly Avenue, Indian Head, Maryland 20640. Interment 1:00pm Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, Maryland. To leave a tribute visit www.thorntonfuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Dec. 6, 2019