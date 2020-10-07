March 30, 1986 - October 3, 2020
Anthony Charles Brown, 34 of Prince Frederick, MD passed away on October 3, 2020 in Baltimore, MD.
Born in Washington, D.C. on March 30, 1986, he was the son of Pastor Charles and Mrs. Diane Brown.
Anthony loved spending time with family and friends, fishing, playing basketball, reading Biblical and historical works, and most of all, spending time with his two daughters whom he adored. He carried a hearty sense of humor, bringing laughter to his friends and family.
He was a 2004 graduate of Calvert High School and attended Washington Bible College. An industrious worker, Anthony worked in the fields of masonry, construction, and landscaping.
Anthony professed faith and salvation in Jesus Christ and attended East Baltimore Graffiti Church, where he most recently worked renovating the new church building.
Anthony is predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Edward Sheppard, and beloved dog, Buster. He will be missed dearly by his surviving twin daughters, Aurora and Iris Brown of Arizona; parents Charles and Diane Brown of Baltimore, MD; sister Melissa Fleck of Maryland; brother Manuel Osborne of Dunkirk, MD; maternal grandmother Sylvia Kaldor of Grasonville, MD; and paternal grandparents Thomas and Louise Brown of Mount Jackson, VA.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 2 pm at Emmanuel Church in Huntingtown, MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be mailed to: Salvation Army Northern VA ARC, 6528 Little River Turnpike, Alexandria, VA 22312.
Condolences may be left at https://rauschfuneralhomes.com/service/anthony-charles-brown/
.
* Photo by Brandon Shane Warren Photography *