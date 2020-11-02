1/1
Archie Charles Stoops
1943 - 2020
Archie Charles Stoops, 77, of Ontario, passed away November 1, 2020, at his home. He was born January 20, 1943, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Lloyd and Grethal (Garrett) Stoops.

He was a 1961 graduate of Plymouth High School, attended North Central Technical College and received a Bachelor degree in Business from Upper Iowa University. Archie was employed as a draftsman with the U.S. Department of Defense, Naval Surface Warfare Center, retiring in 2005. He grew up in Shiloh, Ohio and spent 33 years in Maryland. After his retirement, they moved to Leland, North Carolina, and recently moved to the Ontario area. Archie played guitar with his brothers and was always playing, honing his craft to become more skilled. He enjoyed attending car shows and admiring the many different vehicles. Archie loved his family, his cats and his dog. Sitting on his porch, waving to passers by, was a frequent way he passed the time. In his free moments, he could be found on FaceBook checking in with and keeping informed on his family and friends.

Archie is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sheryl (Hart) Stoops; a son, Archie II (Jolanta) Stoops of Waldorf, MD; two brothers, Richard Stoops of Crestline and Wayne (Fran) Stoops of Alabama; a sister, Susan (Jack) Colvin of Ashland; a sister-in-law, Veronica O'Keefe; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Gary Stoops and James D. O'Keefe.

The family will receive friends from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. A graveside service at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Shiloh, Ohio, will follow at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the Humane Society of Richland County.

Published in Maryland Independent on Nov. 2, 2020.
