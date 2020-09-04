1/1
Arleen Juster Cusic
1941 - 2020
Arleen Juster Cusic, 79, of LaPlata, MD passed away on August 31, 2020 at home.

Born in Honolulu, HI on March 6, 1941 to the late Milton and Virginia Juster, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph E. Cusic, Jr.; and son, Robert Cusic. Arleen is survived by her son, Joseph Cusic; daughter, Virginia Hennings; and granddaughter, Lauren Merchant.

Arleen owned and operated Cusic Shoes, a successful shoe business in LaPlata, MD. She was later employed by State Farm Insurance Company as an assistant. Arleen loved her dogs and adored her family. She will forever be in the hearts of all who loved her.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made in her memory to the Humane Society of Charles County (P.O. Box 1015 Waldorf, MD 20604)

Online condolences to the family can be shared at arehartechols.com.

Published in Maryland Independent on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arehart-Echols Funeral Home Pa
211 St Mary'S Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
(301) 934-8342
Memories & Condolences
September 4, 2020
Sending prayers and condolences to family and friends of Arleen. She will be fondly remembered. May she rest in peace.
Woody Hoyle
Friend
