Arthur Robert (Art) Audley of La Plata, MD died on Thursday, November 12, 2020 after a long struggle with bladder cancer.Born on July 1, 1953 in Jamestown, NY, he was the son of the late Robert and Virginia Allenson Audley.Raised in Sugar Grove, PA, Art was a 1971 graduate of Eisenhower High School in Russell, PA and a 1973 graduate of the Williamsport (PA) Area Community College where he received an associate degree in broadcasting.Art enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard in March of 1974, was trained as a sonar technician and served for 3 years on the Coast Guard Cutter Gallatin. In March of 1979, Art relocated to La Plata, MD where he was employed at the Navy Research Laboratory's Blossom Point Tracking Facility where he worked until his death.Art was a lifelong railway enthusiast and was a member of a number of railroad historical societies. He was especially interested in the railroads of Northwest Pennsylvania and Western New York in the region where he was raised.Art was also interested in many forms of technology. He held both a commercial radio operator's license and an extra class amateur license, call sign AA3RT. He was a charter member of the Charles County (MD) Amateur Radio Club.He was also a member of the American Legion, Post 82, La Plata, MD, AmVets Post #50 in Sugar Grove, PA and the National Rifle Association.Additionally, Art served on the Town of La Plata's Historic Preservation Commission and was proud to have been a part of the effort that reopened the La Plata Train Station Museum in 2019.Art is survived by his dedicated stepson, Robert Baldwin of La Plata, his brother Doug (Wendy) of Amelia, VA and nephew David Audley, also of Amelia.He was preceded in death by his bride of almost 39 years, Brenda Lanier Audley, who he married on May 30, 1981 and died on March 12, 2020.In accordance with Art's wishes, there will be no viewing or funeral, however there will be a graveside service, held at the convenience of the family, at the Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery in DeRidder, LA where Art will be laid to rest next to Brenda.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to:The Sugar Grove United Methodist Church, Sugar Grove, PAThe Sugar Grove Free Library, Sugar Grove, PAThe Charles County (MD) Humane Society