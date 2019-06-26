Home

Arehart-Echols Funeral Home Pa
211 St Mary'S Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
(301) 934-8342
Arwin Luke Vandegrift

Arwin Luke Vandegrift Obituary
Arwin Luke Vandegrift, 82, of Nanjemoy, MD, passed away on June 17, 2019 at his residence.
Born on Dec. 9, 1936 in Washington, DC, to the late Luke Arwin Vandegrift and Helena Virginia Vandegrift, he is also predeceased by his wife, Jeanette Vandegrift; brothers: Warren Vandegrift, David Vandegrift, Jack Vandegrift; sisters: Davinia James and Barbara Johnson.
Arwin is survived by his sister, Regina Jacobs; sons: Robert Vandegrift, Andy Vandegrift, Patrick Vandegrift; daughters: Cathy Weimert, Brenda Vandegrift, Angie Shields; 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Arwin was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran and lifetime member of the Nanjemoy VFD. He was good with his hands and could fix anything. Arwin enjoyed being outdoors and loved camping, hunting, fishing and helping others.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 1, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, PA, 211 St. Mary's Ave., LaPlata, MD. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, July 2 at 11:30 a.m. Interment to follow at MD Veteran's Cemetery, 11301 Crain Hwy., Cheltenham, MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Arwin's memory to Nanjemoy VFD, 4260 Port Tobacco Rd., Nanjemoy, MD 20662.
Online condolences to the family can be shared at: arehartechols.com.
Published in The Maryland Independent on June 28, 2019
