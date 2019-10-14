|
Aubrey Hancock passed into Life Eternal on October 9, 2019. Born October 20, 1929, the third child of Rose Gough and Budd Hancock in Fredericksburg, Virginia, Aubrey Hancock lived a long and remarkable life openly and honestly with his partner of 55 years, William Alvin "Bill" Fontaine, Jr. of Charleston, South Carolina.
In 1950, Aubrey met Bill while studying interior design at the Virginia Commonwealth University after studying at the College of William and Mary. Together, they owned and operated one of the Lowcountry's most preeminent interior design firms of the mid-20th century, decorating the homes of some of America's most influential people. As a founding member of the American Society of Interior Designers, Aubrey helped inspire and train numerous aspiring designers in the southeast. He and Bill taught interior design at the University of South Carolina for a time.
Aubrey and Bill restored the house at 37 State Street as their residence. In retirement, they restored the Greek Revival Kerrison mansion on Wentworth Street in Charleston, which they later operated as the Villa de la Fontaine bed-and-breakfast for over twenty years.
Aubrey was a passionate collector of early American antiquities. He frequently opened his home for the Preservation Society of Charleston's annual Fall Tours and relished any opportunity to share his collection and knowledge of decorative arts with students and collectors.
As a dedicated preservationist and lover of history, Aubrey was an active supporter of the Historic Charleston Foundation, Preservation Society of Charleston, and the Sons of the American Revolution.
He was preceded in death by his partner Bill, mother Rose, father Budd, and brother Rayner Hancock.
He is survived by his brother L. Gean Hancock of Fredericksburg, VA, sisters June H. Jones of Fredericksburg, VA, Carole Barcalow (Frank) of King George, VA, Rosalind Elmore (David) of Great Falls, VA, and nieces and nephews including Shawn Barcalow, his wife Christine and their children Davis and Molly Barcalow, Nancy Pheifer (Joseph), Stephen Jones, his wife Judith and their children Samuel and Brett, Loreena Van Neida (George), Darren Elmore (Carolyn) and David Elmore (Laura).
Aubrey Hancock had many friends by his side until he entered his final rest.
A funeral service will be held at Grace Church Cathedral on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2 p.m. Burial, at a later date, will be in historic St. Paul's Episcopal Church Cemetery, King George, VA.
Memorial gifts may be made In Aubrey's memory to the .
Published in The Maryland Independent on Oct. 18, 2019