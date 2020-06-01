Barbara Alice "Bunnie" (Heaney) Wall
1952 - 2020
Barbara "Bunnie" H. Wall passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at home in La Plata, MD at the age of 67. She was a lifelong resident of Charles County.

She is survived by her mother, Mary A. Heaney; her husband, Daniel Yates; her children, Stephanie Roberson (Michael) and Robert Wall, Jr. (Brynee); her granddaughters, Tori, Scarlett, and Reese; her sisters, Patty Harder, Joan Raines, and Bryanne Chinault; her brothers, Craig Heaney, Sr., Peter Heaney, and Chip Heaney. She is preceded in death by her father, Benjamin H. Heaney Sr.; her son, Thomas Cross, III; her husband, Robert Wall Sr.; and her brother, Thomas Heaney Sr.

Bunnie was born July 18, 1952 in La Plata, MD. She was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, and nana. She enjoyed spending time with her family, loving on and spoiling her granddaughters, and testing her luck at the slot machines. She always went above and beyond to help those in need. She will be deeply missed by all who were close to her.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Published in Maryland Independent on Jun. 1, 2020.
