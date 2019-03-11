Home

Raymond Funeral Service Pa
5635 Washington Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
(301) 934-2920
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Raymond Funeral Service Pa
5635 Washington Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Raymond Funeral Service Pa
5635 Washington Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Raymond Funeral Service Pa
5635 Washington Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
Barbara Ann Garza Obituary
Barbara Ann Garza, 82, of Waldorf, MD, passed away on March 7, 2019 at Bridgepoint Hospital, Washington, DC.
Barbara was born on Jan. 20, 1937, in Washington, DC, to the late Charles and Ruth Hooper.
Barbara was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She loved caring for her home, flowers, and working in the yard.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, John Barry Garza; brother, Charles Hooper; and two sisters: Mae Cooley and Doris Sotzsky.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 63 years, John Garza; two daughters: Deborah Ann Forbes, Brenda Lee Wilkinson; three grandchildren: Ashley Tomlinson (William), Amanda Forbes, Carter Forbes (Kelli); five great grandchildren; and one sister, Lorraine Boccabella.
Visitation will be on Thursday, March 14, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Raymond Funeral Service, 5635 Washington Ave., La Plata, MD 20646, where a service will be held on Friday, March 15 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Mar. 13, 2019
