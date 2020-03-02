Home

Barbara Louise (Souder) Craig


1955 - 2020
Barbara Louise (Souder) Craig Obituary
Barbara graduated from Duval High in 1973. She worked for Prince George's County Public Schools for 24 years as a school bus driver.

Barbara is survived by her loving husband, John P. Craig; her daughter, Melissa Gatton (Pirly); son Robert Lattin; and step daughter Deirdre Kincaid (Michael; ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren, as well as a host of family and friends.

Services will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Beall Funeral Home from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. and 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., with a service until 8:00 P.M., 6512 Crain Hwy, Bowie, MD. www.beallfuneral.com
Published in The Maryland Independent on Mar. 4, 2020
