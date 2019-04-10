Browns Summit - Barbara Oslin Brown, also known as "Bobbie," 73, died on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Moses Cone. She was born in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, to William and Evelyn Oslin. She was raised in Glendale, MD, but spent most of her life in Waldorf, MD.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Leroy Preston Brown Jr.

She is survived by her children: Amy L. (Charles) Haliscak, Karen L. (Rodney) Loftus, David P. (Chrissy) Brown; siblings: Hugh (Beth) Oslin, Lynn Oslin, and Chris (Veronique) Oslin. She was the Grandma to Cody (Tessa) Haliscak, Preston (Mandie) Greenwalt, Steven (Jason) Haliscak, Shane Brown, Austin Brown, Luke Lincoln, William Brown, Chase, Carly, Micah, and Eloise.

Barbara retired after 35 years of teaching at John Hanson Middle School in Waldorf, MD. She was a member of the American Barefoot Club which is a part of AWSA. Barbara was an avid reader and cross-stitcher.

A Celebration of her Life will be held on Saturday, May 4, at 1 p.m. in Chaptico, MD, at the home of her eldest daughter.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in her honor, to the .

