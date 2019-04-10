Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Oslin Brown

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara Oslin Brown Obituary
Browns Summit - Barbara Oslin Brown, also known as "Bobbie," 73, died on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Moses Cone. She was born in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, to William and Evelyn Oslin. She was raised in Glendale, MD, but spent most of her life in Waldorf, MD.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Leroy Preston Brown Jr.
She is survived by her children: Amy L. (Charles) Haliscak, Karen L. (Rodney) Loftus, David P. (Chrissy) Brown; siblings: Hugh (Beth) Oslin, Lynn Oslin, and Chris (Veronique) Oslin. She was the Grandma to Cody (Tessa) Haliscak, Preston (Mandie) Greenwalt, Steven (Jason) Haliscak, Shane Brown, Austin Brown, Luke Lincoln, William Brown, Chase, Carly, Micah, and Eloise.
Barbara retired after 35 years of teaching at John Hanson Middle School in Waldorf, MD. She was a member of the American Barefoot Club which is a part of AWSA. Barbara was an avid reader and cross-stitcher.
A Celebration of her Life will be held on Saturday, May 4, at 1 p.m. in Chaptico, MD, at the home of her eldest daughter.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in her honor, to the .
Services entrusted to Triad Cremation & Funeral Service.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.