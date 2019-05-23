Resources More Obituaries for Belva Jensen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Belva Laughlin Jensen

Obituary Condolences Flowers Belva Laughlin Jensen, MS, PhD (1928-2019)

91, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019 in Waldorf, MD.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, LeRoy (Roy) Jensen, as well as her parents, William Edward Ivan Laughlin and Virginia Cleaver Sneed Laughlin; and siblings: Mary Virginia Laughlin, Alexander William Laughlin and Gertrude Laughlin Boyd.

She is survived by their daughters: Karen Jensen Miles, Nancy Jensen Tyree, Erica Jensen Strass; grandchildren: Andrew Jensen Hower, Ingrid Hower Leivo, Alexandra Miles Thompson, Autumn Strass Niggles, Summer Strass Cote, Clifford Jensen Strass; and seven great grandchildren.

Belva was born in Hot Springs, Arkansas, on Jan. 21, 1928. She was a polio survivor. A lifelong learner and teacher, she graduated from Surrattsville High School, and went on to earn her Bachelor's degree in biology from Miami University of Ohio in 1949. Belva earned a Master's degree from the University of Colorado in 1961, and then went on to American University in Washington, DC, to receive her PhD in Environmental Systems Management in 1979.

Belva was an adored and admired science teacher at both Oxon Hill and Gwynn Park High Schools in the 1950's. She was a founding professor of Charles County Community College (CCCC), now CSM, where she was Dean of Biological Sciences and launched the Estuarine Resources Technology, Horticulture, Pollution Abatement Technology and Nursing Departments. Belva sponsored many college field studies in western Maryland and the Caribbean, as well as the retracing of the 3,400 mile route taken by the Lewis and Clark Corps of Discovery.

Belva's life was dedicated to education, service and advocacy. She was one of a few individuals instrumental in the establishment of Piscataway Park in the 1960's which was created to preserve the view from George Washington's Mount Vernon estate. She also served on the Board of Directors of Alice Ferguson Foundation (President), Accokeek Foundation, Moyaone Association (President), Nature Conservancy Maryland Chapter, and Smithsonian Institution's Office of Horticulture Advisory Board. She was an active member of the Charles County Garden Club and served as Senior Warden at Christ Episcopal Church in Accokeek.

She was incredibly devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren, teaching them to enjoy her creative hobbies like wood carving, poetry, flower arranging, sewing and painting, as well as sharing with them her love and respect for nature.

A Memorial Celebration will be held at Hard Bargain Farm Environmental Center, 2301 Bryan Point Road, Accokeek, MD, on Saturday, June 1 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Belva's memory to Hard Bargain Farm Environmental Center (fergusonfoundation.org) or the ( ). Published in The Maryland Independent on May 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries