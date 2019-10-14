|
Age 82, Bernard Brady Maguire, passed away at his home on October 13, 2019.
Born on May 21, 1937 in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Mary Loretta Brady Maguire and Bernard James Maguire. Brady served in the U. S. Navy from 1957 to 1963. He retired from Xerox after 33 years as a Technical Manager. Brady was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and St. Vincent DePaul Society. He was a Life Member of the Waldorf Moose and loved fishing, farming. raising cattle, dancing, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Brady was preceded in death by his siblings Dorothy Maguire and James Maguire.
He is survived by his children Theresa Mary Maguire, Eileen Margaret Butrick, Colleen Marie Hamilton and her husband Donald, and Bernard James Maguire II and his wife Gina; grandchildren Bradley Maguire, Samantha Hamilton, Erica Franko, Shannon Butrick, Haley Butrick, Gianna, Gillian, Brady, and Aidan Maguire; great grandchildren Elijah, Jimmy, Allison, Donald, Olivia, Matthew and Kylee; siblings Patricia Richards and Dennis Maguire.
Mass will be offered on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 4590 St. Joseph Way, Pomfret, MD 20675. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church, 4590 St. Joseph Way, Pomfret, MD 20675.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Oct. 16, 2019