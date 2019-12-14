Home

Raymond Funeral Service Pa
5635 Washington Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
(301) 934-2920
Bernard Paul Manderville Jr.


1938 - 2019
Bernard Paul Manderville Jr. Obituary
COL (Ret.) Bernard Paul Manderville, Jr, 81, of Waldorf, MD died on December 13, 2019 at his residence, surrounded by family.

COL Manderville was a highly decorated career U.S. Army Ordnance Officer, retiring after 29 years of service. He served in Vietnam, Thailand, and Australia, and as the Commander of Weapons Systems Development in Picatinny Arsenal, NJ, and Chief of the Standardization Group at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. During his service, he received his M.S. in aeronautical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Also an avid woodworker, he built many beautiful furniture pieces for churches, family, and friends. An extremely generous and caring man, Bernie was involved in several charitable organizations, including the Lions Club and the United Way.

Throughout his life, he found great joy in mentoring young people to develop their potential, making lifelong friends. He was a natural leader who believed in the goodness of people, and will be remembered for his kindness, quick wit, and devotion to family, faith, and country.

Col Manderville was born on April 18, 1938, in Troy, New York to the late Bernard Paul and Catherine Veronica Manderville, Sr., and is predeceased by his son Bernard Paul Manderville, III.

COL Manderville is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jane Theresa Manderville; three daughters, Yvonne Michelle Alexander and her husband Steve, Valerie Marie Manderville, and Beverly Katherine Manderville; and his sister Gail Rita Brenenstuhl and her husband Charles.



A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 5:00-8:00PM with Prayers at 7:00PM at Raymond Funeral Service, 5635 Washington Ave, La Plata, MD 20646. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 1:00PM at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 3320 St. Peter's Drive, Waldorf, MD 20601. Inurnment will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

The family ask that, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20603.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Dec. 18, 2019
