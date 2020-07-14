1/1
Bert James Ferren
1952 - 2020
Bert James Ferren, 68, passed away on July 12, 2020 at the Charles County Hospice House in Waldorf, Maryland.

Born on June 8, 1952 in Orfino, Idaho, he was the son of the late Bert Ferren and Verna Ferren. Mr. Ferren served in the U. S Army during Vietnam. He later received his Associate's Degree and was a Hearing Aid Specialist until he retired in 2016. Mr. Ferren was an avid reader and a member of the Kiwanis Club along with the Citizens for Charles County Public Library (C4CCPL). He was of the Lutheran faith and attended Grace Lutheran Church in La Plata.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Ferren was preceded in death by his siblings Tom and Bonnie.

He is survived by his wife Emily Ferren; siblings Patricia, Philip, Ross (Kari) and Derrick; nine nieces and nephews; numerous cousins, other relatives and friends.

Service and interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 1200 Charles Street, La Plata, Maryland 20646.

Online guestbook is available at www.raymondfuneralservice.com.



Published in Maryland Independent on Jul. 14, 2020.
