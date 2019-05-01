|
|
Betty Jean (Washington) Butler, 75, of Upper Marlboro, MD.
On Saturday, April 27, 2019, Betty Jean Butler transitioned to eternal life.
Wife of the late Charles L. Butler Sr.; Mother of Jerry Lyles, Sharon Butler Miller and Charles L. Butler Jr.
Viewing 11 a.m. until time of Service at 12 noon on Tuesday, May 7 at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 5560 Pleasant Grove Road, Marbury, MD 20658. Interment: Church Cemetery.
Online guestbook at: www.thorntonfuneralhomepa.com
Published in The Maryland Independent on May 3, 2019