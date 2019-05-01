Home

Betty Jean Butler Obituary
Betty Jean (Washington) Butler, 75, of Upper Marlboro, MD.
On Saturday, April 27, 2019, Betty Jean Butler transitioned to eternal life.
Wife of the late Charles L. Butler Sr.; Mother of Jerry Lyles, Sharon Butler Miller and Charles L. Butler Jr.
Viewing 11 a.m. until time of Service at 12 noon on Tuesday, May 7 at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 5560 Pleasant Grove Road, Marbury, MD 20658. Interment: Church Cemetery.
Online guestbook at: www.thorntonfuneralhomepa.com
Published in The Maryland Independent on May 3, 2019
