Betty Louise Schiazzi
1944 - 2020
Betty Louise Schiazzi, 76, of Waldorf, Maryland, died on June 27, 2020 at the MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center, Clinton, MD.

Born on May 18, 1944 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Elizabeth (Becker) Sita. Betty worked as a bartender and in retail.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Schiazzi was preceded in death by her daughters, Christine Vaughn and Michelle Costimano.

She is survived by her sons, Nick Schiazzi and his wife Jody, and Mike Juliano; daughter, Gina Register; 7 grandchildren, Christopher Juliano, Nikki Bussey, Tiffanie Schiazzi, Anthony Schiazzi, Krystie Kelly ,David Vaughn, Cheryl Gough; 8 great-grandchildren Gianna, Mikayla, Justin, Camden, Giovanni, Jacob, Alexus and Adrian (aka Lil Butt Butt) and her sister, Mary Ann Owens.

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions the family will have a private service at Raymond Funeral Service and interment will take place at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.



Published in Maryland Independent on Jul. 2, 2020.
