Beverly A. Graves

Beverly A Graves, 82, formerly of LaPlata, MD, passed away quietly in her sleep at Wilton Manors Nursing Home in Florida on May 30, 2019. Her daughters, Sharon and Laura were both with her shortly before her passing. She was born on September 27, 1936 to the late Benjamin Webster and Ruth Webster (Beall).

Beverly was a stay at home mother and substitute teacher until her children were teenagers. She worked at People's Life Insurance and then Monumental Life in Waldorf, MD from where she retired.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 23 years, James Graves (2008), grandson James Edward Phipps (2010) and was the last remaining sibling of Dorothy, Jack, Mary Alice, Everett, Marion, Wayne, Donald and Glenn.

She is survived by children Sharon Phipps (James) and Laura Howard (Larry) and step-children Lawrence Graves (Gail) and James "Ernie" Graves (Sondra). Beverly was a loving grandmother and will be missed by her grandchildren Steve Miles (Yoo), Tammy Appel (Eric), Kari Howard, Chris Phipps (Paris), Jason Graves (Anita), Jennifer Neumann (Ian), Heather Friedrich, Lauren and Kendall Graves. She was also a loving great grandmother to 14 of her "favorite" people: Courtney, Cameron and Jordan Appel, Evan and Anna Miles, Kyle Phipps (Kailene), Jacob and Jaelyn Phipps, Hailey, Ian, Madison and Reagan Neumann and Logan and Aiden Friedrich as well as her one great-great grandson Luke Phipps.

Beverly loved music, dancing, spending time with family and friends and was a member of the Moose Lodge for 30 years with her late husband James Graves. She and Jim introduced the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to the succulent, flavorful taste and their fondness for blue crabs that will be handed down for generations.

Visitation on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 9:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.

Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD where Beverly will be laid to rest.

A celebration of life will take place at Waldorf Chapter 1387 Moose Lodge, 4765 Crain Hwy, White Plains, MD 20695 following interment.

Published in The Maryland Independent on June 5, 2019