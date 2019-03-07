Home

Beverly H. Breen, 92, of Brandywine, MD, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019 in Annapolis, MD. She was born on June 16, 1926 in Washington, DC, to the late Irving H. and Gladys V. Hullings.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Cornelius Breen. She is survived by her children: J. Robert Breen, Karen J. Horgan, Gail Vallalay, Kenneth M. Breen Sr.; and her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.
Services and interment will be held at a later date.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Mar. 13, 2019
