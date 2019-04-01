|
|
Mrs. Billie Jean Williams, 78, of Waldorf, MD, died on March 27, 2019. She was the wife of the late Claude Preston Williams and is survived by her children: Jan Williams, Mike Williams (Mary), and Pam Shadwell (Ricky).
Visitation on Thursday, April 4, from 5-8 p.m. at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel (La Plata, MD) with an additional visitation on Friday, April 5, from 11 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 12 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, 2671 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.
Memorial contributions in Billie Jean's name are asked to Hospice of Charles County or Trinity Baptist Church.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Apr. 3, 2019