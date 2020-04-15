|
|
Transitioned April 9, 2020, wife of the late Joseph "Melvin," mother of the late Joseph, Jr., Randolph "Randy" and Christopher "Chip." Surviving are daughter-in-law, Natalie, grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing, 3:00pm - 6:00pm, Sunday, April 19th, Thornton Funeral Home, 3439 Livingston Road, Indian Head, Maryland, PRIVATE Mass, April 20th, St. Joseph Church, Pomfret, Maryland. Interment Church Cemetery.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Apr. 17, 2020