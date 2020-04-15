Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornton Funeral Home, P.A.
3439 Livingston Road
Indian Head, MD 20640
(301) 375-7855
Viewing
Sunday, Apr. 19, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Thornton Funeral Home, P.A.
3439 Livingston Road
Indian Head, MD 20640
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 20, 2020
St. Joseph Church
Pomfret, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Jamieson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Diane (Posey) Jamieson


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda Diane (Posey) Jamieson Obituary
Transitioned April 9, 2020, wife of the late Joseph "Melvin," mother of the late Joseph, Jr., Randolph "Randy" and Christopher "Chip." Surviving are daughter-in-law, Natalie, grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing, 3:00pm - 6:00pm, Sunday, April 19th, Thornton Funeral Home, 3439 Livingston Road, Indian Head, Maryland, PRIVATE Mass, April 20th, St. Joseph Church, Pomfret, Maryland. Interment Church Cemetery.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -