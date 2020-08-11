1/1
BRENDA JEAN WILKINSON
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BRENDA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda Jean Wilkinson, age 55 transitioned to eternal life on August 02, 2020 . Brenda was the daughter of Ronald Lampert (Genevieve) and the late Peggy Lampert, Loving wife to Ronald S. Wilkinson for 18 years, Mother to Kristin, Ronald Wilkinson Jr. and Moniqua Hawkins, Grandmother to LeAnna and Ronald III Wilkinson, Izabelle Miller, Jefferey, Bradley and the late Shauna Hawkins, Sister to Tammy Bowers, Cynthia Holmes, Dona Dewitt, and Scott Lampert. Viewing, Friday August 21, 2020, 8:30 am until time service 9:30 am at NEW LIFE CHURCH, 9690 Shepherds Creek Place, La Plata, MD 20646 Burial, Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Pallbearers: Steve Apperson, Jacob Bowers, Adam Holmes, Eric Lampert, John Simon and Justin VanBavel Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service, PA, White Plains, Maryland

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Maryland Independent on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
TERRENCE L. JOHNSON FUNERAL SERVICES, PA - White Plains
4433 White Plains Ln.
White Plains, MD 20695
(301) 392-0000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TERRENCE L. JOHNSON FUNERAL SERVICES, PA - White Plains

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved