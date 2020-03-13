|
Brenda Joyce Lanier Audley, 71, of La Plata, MD went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 12, 2020. She passed away at the Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC after a brief but courageous fight with Acute Myeloid Luekemia.
Brenda was born on May 2nd, 1948 in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the daughter of Thomas Ace and Velma Harper Lanier. She was a 1966 graduate of Berwick High School in Berwick, Louisiana. She was employed as a food service worker with the Charles County School System until her retirement.
Brenda is survived by her husband Art, who she married on May 30th, 1981, her devoted son Robert Baldwin, also of La Plata, and two sisters, Linda Sims (Larry), her twin, of De Ridder and Virginia Hidalgo of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She also leaves behind her beloved cat, Cinder, who she rescued as a stray in August of 2010 and gave her many hours of enjoyable companionship.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, John Lanier.
Brenda was a very generous, giving person. She enjoyed baking and sharing with neighbors and friends during the holiday season. She was talented in many facets of crafting, her homemade Christmas decorations were popular with many who received them as gifts. She was also an animal lover.
Per Brenda's request, there will be no viewing or funeral, only a simple graveside service at the Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery in De Ridder.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Charles County Humane Society or .
Online condolences may be left at www.raymondfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Mar. 18, 2020