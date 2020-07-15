1/1
Bryce Daniel Posey
2003 - 2020
Bryce Daniel Posey, 16, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata.

Born on July 24, 2003 in Washington, DC, he is the son of Kevin Daniel Posey and Joy Michelle Posey. Bryce was a Junior at Thomas Stone High School who loved listening to music and watching movies.

In addition to his parents, Bryce is survived by his sisters, twin Breeana Joy Posey and Cameryn Rae Posey; grandparents Albert and Patsy Collins, Bill and Donna Posey, Renee and Garry Cofer; uncles Brooks Posey and his wife April, Mike Collins and his wife Becca; numerous cousins, other relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 11AM until time of service at 1PM at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 55635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bryce's Go Fund Me at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/21sdm3jcxc.

Online guestbook available at www.raymondfuneralservice.com.

Published in Maryland Independent on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
