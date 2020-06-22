Captain Louis Robert Nelson, Sr. passed away June 13, 2020 after suffering a heart attack at the hospital in Clearwater, Florida. Louis was the second of five children born October 16, 1930 to Jennes C. Nelson Sr. and Mildred Inez (Farrell) Nelson in Ripley, Maryland.
After graduating from LaPlata High School in 1948, Louis spent two years in the United States Air Force, then eight years in the Air National Guard as a senior aircraft mechanic, then eight years in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Reserve. From there he became an airline pilot with Allegany Airlines in 1960 that became USAir that became USAirways and now American Airlines during his 25 year career retiring as a Captain.
He married Eleanor Phillips in 1953 and had two sons, Louis Robert (Bob) Nelson, Jr. and John Dashiel Nelson. In 1975 he married Carol Griffith.
Prior to his retirement, he went through three different motor homes driving all over the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Upon retirement, Louis and Carol moved to the Florida Keys where he had many years enjoying his love of the water with boating, fishing, and scuba diving, going through three different boats on his journey. After Hurricane Irma whipped out their home on the Keys, Louis and Carol relocated on the West Coast in Seminole, Florida.
Louis was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Eleanor Phillips and his brother Jennes.
He is survived by his wife Carol; sons, Bob and John; stepson, Brigadier General Scott F. "Rock" Donahue (US Army, Retired)(Nancy); Step grandson Major Eric Donahue, his wife Major Claudia Donahue and their children Teddy, Julian and Scotty; step daughter Jenna and her husband Major Leo Pacheco and their children Ryan Addison and Sophie; step granddaughter Taylor Donahue and her daughter Mya; step granddaughter Morgan Donahue (John) and their son Beau; daughter-in-law Carolyn; grandchildren, Louis R. Nelson III and his wife Cindy and their children Louis R. Nelson IV, Jack and Josie; Kimberly and her husband Robert Despaulo Jr. and their children Tripp, Brio and Luca; Bethany and her son Seamus; step granddaughter Armanda and her husband Richie Woodard and their children Tristan, Liam and Scarlet; Step grandson Chris Hoyle and his wife Alexie Ferre and their children Miles and Soreen; his sister Betty and husband Michael Ellis; brother Harold and wife Caroline and his brother Francis Nelson. And his beloved "daughter" Inga Upshaw and husband Bill.
A celebration of life will be held at the Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Bryans Road, Maryland on June 24, 2020 with a gathering from 10 to 11:00 AM and a 11:00 AM church service. Interment will follow in Mount Rest Cemetery, LaPlata, Maryland.
Donations may be made to the Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 7365 Indian Head Highway, Bryans Road, MD 20616.
Condolences for family and friends may be left at williamsfuneralhomepa.com.
Published in Maryland Independent on Jun. 22, 2020.