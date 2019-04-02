Resources More Obituaries for Carl Graff Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Carl Frederick Graff

Obituary Condolences Flowers Carl Frederick Graff, 74, of Shallotte, N.C., died on January 11, 2019, while his family held his hands in the peaceful SECU Hospice House of Brunswick County, North Carolina.

He was born July 20, 1944, in Washington, D.C., in the Georgetown neighborhood where his mother grew up. He was the second of her nine children. They lived in Greenbelt, then moved to a farm in rural southern Maryland in 1961. He graduated from Lackey High School in 1964.

In the late 1960's and early 1970's, he was an elite sport parachutist who recorded 1,120 jumps with the Pelicans skydiving team out of Ridgley. He earned the nickname Fearless Freddie Giraffe and was the 647th American to earn his Gold Wings from the U.S. Parachute Association. He held a number of jobs, none he loved more than being "Captain Fred" on the charter boats he ran out of Solomons Island, the Nevitt and the Tricey Anne.

On Dec. 30, 1978, he made the wisest decision of his life, marrying an elementary school teacher named Patrice Haines. They were inseparable for 40 years; she was his caretaker for much of the last eight. He devoted his life to her and their two sons, Kenny and Michael, both of Charlotte, along with Michael's wife, Laura (Houston). The boys worked as first mates on his charter boat, and he startled several of their girlfriends by calling the work "mating." When he took part in their career days, he gave out fishing lures.

He loved garden tomatoes and warred with the squirrels who ate them first. He talked too loud at restaurants and often tried to convince waitresses to marry his sons. His favorite television show was the Family Feud (Steve Harvey version only), favorite word was "hotchupretty" (his alternative to "wow"), and favorite activity was reading the obituary pages (hey, Fred).

He's survived by his Yorkie, Nano. He's preceded in death by his favorite dog, Chessy, a 100-pound black lab mutt who snored beside him while he made sinkers.

Also preceding him in death: his mother, Mary Graff (Collins); George and Gertie Collins, the uncle and aunt who helped raise him and showed him how to be a good father; his father, William; and brothers: Billy and George.

Surviving are six siblings: Johnny Graff, of Indian Head; Linda Millar and husband, Russell, of Hollywood; Mary Graff Byers and husband, Ronald Washington, of LaPlata; Kathy Midgley and husband, Dennis, of Shallotte, N.C.; Rita Fox and husband, Sean, of Ripley; brother Kenny Graff and wife, Julie, of Chicamuxen; and 23 nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the many nurses and aides who helped along the way, in particular Hospice CNA Courtney Grant, who over his final 16 months gave him constant companionship and care and laughed at even his worst jokes.

He didn't want a formal funeral, his remains will go to eternal rest in the Chesapeake Bay on Saturday, April 13. That afternoon from 2-5 p.m., the family will welcome friends, family, fishermen, and skydivers at Stoney's Kingfishers in Solomons Island. Guests will be encouraged to follow Fred's advice to "get drunk and be somebody."