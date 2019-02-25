Carl William Jordan was born April 23, 1940 in Welcome, MD, to the late William and Virginia Jordan. He was the third of six children.

Carl was educated in the public schools of Charles County. He was a fun loving person who made several lifelong friendships that remained throughout his life.

Carl departed this life on February 23, 2019 at Genesis Health Care, LaPlata, MD.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Virginia and William Jordan; three brothers: Robert, Emory and Donald Jordan. Carl is survived by his wife of 58 years, Constance; his daughter, Carllisa; his son, Carlton (LaKisha); six grandchildren: Cayla Jordan, John Pickette, Taylor Boyles, JaNaye, Jay Jr., DeAndre Jordan; two sisters: Rose Spann (John), Imogene Wooten (Chester); two sisters-in-law: Daisy Greenfield (Carl), Shirley Borden (Kenny); two brothers-in-law: Gordon Posey, James Montgomery; two god children: Darling Jordan-Rainey, Heather Montgomery; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Viewing will be held from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 2 at Zion Baptist Church, Welcome, MD. Interment will be at the Church Cemetery.

On-line condolences can be left at: tljohnsonfuneralservice.com

Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service, P.A., White Plains, MD. Published in The Maryland Independent on Feb. 27, 2019