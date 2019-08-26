|
Carol Kittle Broadwater passed into the Lord's arms on August 22, 2019. She was born July 20, 1943 in Buckhannon, West Virginia. She was the daughter of James C. Kittle of Buckhannon, West Virginia and the late Geraldine E. Kittle. She was preceded in death by her later husband Foster Lee (Joe) Broadwater. Carol is survived by her loving son, Christopher and grandson Tanner Lee. Also survived by her brother William Kittle, Sr. and his wife Diane. She leaves behind a loving family including brothers and sisters-in-laws, cousins and friends. She will be greatly missed by her many nieces and nephews.
Carol was a decorator/floral designer of great talent. Her joy came from creating beauty and always making others happy. She was one of the kindest people you would ever meet. Everyone who knew her loved her. She is our angel in heaven watching over all of us.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 5:00-8:00PM at Raymond Funeral Service, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, MD 20646, where a service will be on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11:00AM. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD.
Memorial contributions are requested to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or Susan G. Komen, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, Texas 75265-0309.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Aug. 28, 2019